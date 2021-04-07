MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Area ISD and local schools are offering parents, staff, and community members the opportunity to take a free COVID-19 rapid test during a drive-through event on Sunday, April 11 from 11AM to 6PM.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be testing people of all ages at Muskegon Community College's main campus via the Quarterline Road entrance.
“An entire family could be tested from a vehicle in just a few minutes. This is a great way to help us keep our students and staff members safe and keep our schools open,” said Muskegon Area ISD Superintendent John Severson. “We invite everyone to be tested, whether they have kids in school or not, live close by or far away, or whether they traveled or stayed home during the break,” he added.
No appointment is needed to be tested, but pre-registration is recommended and will speed up the process. Pre-registration can be completed at this link to HONU Management Group a private firm that manages testing events for the state.
If a person receives a positive result on their Antigen test, or if they have COVID-19 symptoms, they will be offered the PCR test at no cost to them. The Antigen tests are valued at about $48 to $50 each, while the PCR tests run about $125 and $150 each.
To see further details about the event, visit the MAISD website. Those needing directions to MCC’s main campus where the testing will take place are asked to visit https://www.muskegoncc.edu/mapsand-directions/. There will be no vaccines available at this event.
“We are thankful to our local and state health officials for offering this free testing and to Muskegon Community College for opening their campus and large parking lot space to accommodate this event,” said Severson. “Strong community partnerships make events like these possible,” he added.