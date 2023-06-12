Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area. From Aug. 5-13, the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances! Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
Daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts are among the no-cost events of the week held in the comfortable and casual atmosphere of the Book Nook and Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague).
A schedule of the salon concerts follows:
Saturday, Aug. 5 – A Student Recital featuring students of area violin and piano instructors
Monday, Aug. 7 - 2 Cellos: Erin Wang and Saul Richmond-Rakerd
Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Cello & Piano Recital: Marina Hoover, cello and Andrea Swan, piano
Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Clarinet and Piano Recital: Sergey Gutorov, clarinet and Andrea Swan, piano
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Classical Guitar: Brian Morris and Jon Marshall, guitar
Friday, Aug. 11 – Bayberry Quartet: Mozart Quartets
Saturday, Aug. 12 - 4 Hand Piano: Bryan Uecker and Steve Thielman
The festival is grateful for the generous support of individuals and businesses that makes it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2023-white-lake-chamber-music-festival or call 231-329-3056 for more information.