North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA), in collaboration with the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA), will be hosting a free, one hour Question and Answer Webinar on April 15, 2021 at 3 PM.
Participants will learn how to get connected with monitoring area lakes for aquatic invasive plants by enrolling in the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch (EAPW). This program trains participants on how to identify five aquatic invasive plants and spot them before they take over a lake.
Guest speaker, Erick Elgin, Aquatic Ecologist and Water Resource Educator, Michigan State University Extension, will give a short presentation followed by a question and answer session. Information will be given on how to register to participate as a volunteer with the MiCorps Cooperative Lake Monitoring Program (CLMP). For more information send an email to: emma.costantino@macd.org or mrwa@ferris.edu. To sign up go to www.northcountryinvasives.org.