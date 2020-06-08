Things may be taking a turn towards the positive as the governor begins to open up the state.
With bars and restaurants being allowed to open up on June 8, we can only hope that the worst COVID-19 has to offer is behind us.
With things gradually opening up, hopefully, the rest of us can return to life as we once knew it, which also means here at the paper we will need a little extra help covering the day-to-day activity of the White Lake Area.
Currently, we are accepting applications for a local freelancer who knows Whitehall, Montague and the surrounding areas that make up this wonderful White Lake community.
We are looking for someone who has a pulse on the community, a real go-getter who likes to examine stories from all the angles. This person must be available to write both news and feature stories, and they will be expected to attend and write local government meetings in this area.
To be considered please submit your name, contact information and writing samples to editor@whitelakebeacon.com with the title freelance submission in the subject line.