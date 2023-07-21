The Friends of Fruitland Township Trails continue to inch forward in their quest to restore area walking trails. The group is currently working toward building three walking bridges over two creeks in the Duck Creek Natural Area, but needs a permit from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to construct them.
Dave Rice, who's part of the group, said the Friends already have a permit from the county Department of Public Works to build the first of the three bridges, and they recently worked to peel off some red pines that were harvested by the township earlier this year. Those pines are set to serve as six beams for the bridge once construction is permitted to begin.
The group is working with Westshore Engineering in Muskegon to get the EGLE permit, and can't do much more to move forward until they receive one.
"We're in a holding pattern," Rice said.
Westshore president Tim DeMumbrum said the company should be filing for the permit by the end of the month. He said the state has 90 days to respond to the permit filing once it's made, so he hopes to have an answer by the end of October.
Rice said the Friends' goal is to have the bridge constructed by the end of the year, though if they don't have the permit this summer, that completion goal would likely have to be pushed back.
Another goal the Friends are working on is making the Fruitland Twp. Trails compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Rice said the group has filed for a grant with the state Department of Natural Resources for funds that would make that possible, but likely won't hear back about it until early next year. Rice said if the group gets the grant, the township has pledged a 25% match of the funds to help push the project along.
The Friends met Thursday evening, Rice said, to do some cleanup on the trails, pruning back various trees and bushes that are encroaching on the walking area.