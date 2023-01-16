Bling Thing 2023 will take place Feb. 10-11 at the Barclay Place Event Center, 2330 Barclay St., Muskegon. This popular sale of fashion and fine jewelry and accessories is presented by the Friends of Hackley Public Library, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. All proceeds benefit library programs and activities throughout the year.
The new venue at Barclay Place Event Center will allow more space for shopping, socializing, enjoying refreshments, and parking. Attendees will be able to drop guests off under a covered canopy and the event center accommodates people with disabilities.
Open to the public on both days, participants can purchase jewelry, purses, scarves, and other items that have been donated by community members and library supporters. While the location is new, it will follow a familiar format from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening with wine and chocolates. A $15 donation is requested at the door. Saturday has free admission from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with coffee and hot chocolate compliments of Biggby Coffee. The floor will close at noon and reopen at 12:15 p.m. for the half off sale (excluding fine jewelry).
This 10th year is a milestone not envisioned when it all began in 2013. That first year, the planning committee expected it to be a one-time event. When it was over, many people had eagerly asked about next year and offered to donate jewelry. The board decided to continue as long as community members kept donating bling. The event couldn’t happen without these generous donations of costume jewelry and fine jewelry, as well as other things with “bling”. Library supporters have shipped donations for the sale from across the country.
Our enthusiasm is shared by co-chair Rosemary Robinson, who says, "I'm excited for Bling 2023! We anticipate another successful sale. Our new venue will accommodate more guests and space to shop and mingle."
The Friends of Hackley Public Library provides $20,000 annually for free programs for children and adults. Over the years, Friends has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to enhance and restore areas throughout the historic Library building and Torrent House. Friends also present the annual Charles Hackley Distinguished Lecture in the Humanities, a free community event held each spring.