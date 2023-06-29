Award-winning author Anna Rose Johnson will speak via Zoom at the Book Nook and Java Shop Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
Johnson is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She grew up fascinated by accounts of life in the early 20th century and enjoys exploring her heritage through stories. On July 5, she will talk about her book The Star that Always Stays, which won a 2023 Notable Book Award from the Library of Michigan. It is her first novel.
The book is set in northern Michigan in 1914 and explores the life of 14-year-old Norvia who moves from Beaver Island to Boyne City. Norvia has to contend with a new school, a first crush, and a blended family, and she also must keep secret her parents' divorce and her Ojibwe heritage.
Johnson will talk about the historical research she did for the book and how her great-grandmother’s life helped inspire the story. She will also read from her book.
The live presentation can be watched on a big screen at the Book Nook. The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to watch from another location can go to the Book Nook web site, to the Events section where there is a description of Johnson’s book talk and a link to her live Zoom presentation.
On July 12, Sally Walker will give a live virtual presentation about her book Deadly Aim: The Civil War Story of Michigan's Anishinaabe Sharpshooters. Walker has written several books and won a Silbert Award, which honors distinguished informational books for children.
On July 19, Fred Carlisle will talk about his life-long love affair with Lake Michigan and his book The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic, which explores the lake from its power and beauty to its impact on economics and the abuse it has suffered at the hands of humans.
The Book Nook and Java Shop is located at 8744 Ferry Street in Montague. All book talks are free and open to the public. The authors’ presentations begin at 7 p.m. and their books can be purchased at the Book Nook.
For more information, call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675 or the Book Nook at 231) 894-5333.