Friends of the Montague Library are excited to announce the four authors they are bringing to Montague this summer to give in-person and virtual book talks.
All book talks are free, open to the public and will take place at the Book Nook and Java Shop. The authors’ presentations each begin at 7 p.m.
Award-winning author Jennifer Murphy opens the series June 12 when she comes to Montague to talk about her novel Scarlet in Blue, winner of a 2023 Library of Michigan Notable Book Award. The book is a psychological drama that explores the tenuous lives of a mother and daughter on the run from a dangerous past, who make their way to South Haven, hoping to end their fugitive lifestyle.
Murphy is an accomplished Michigan-born author with an MFA in painting from the University of Denver and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Washington. Her debut novel, I Love You More (Doubleday, 2014), won the prestigious Nancy Pearl Fiction Award.
The evening begins with a meet-and-greet reception with the author at the Book Nook at 6:15 p.m. Murphy will speak at 7 p.m. Both the meet-and-greet reception and Murphy’s presentation are free and open to all. Reservations are not necessary.
Copies of Murphy’s novels will be available to purchase.
The Friends’ Summer Book Talk Series continues July 5 when Anna Rose Johnson gives a live virtual presentation about her novel The Star that Always Stays, also a 2023 winner of the Library of Michigan Notable Book Award.
Johnson sets her story in northern Michigan in 1914. It centers on the life of a 14-year-old Native American girl who loves her grandfather’s stories about her Ojibwe ancestors and struggles against her mother, who forces her to pretend that is not her identity.
On July 12, Sally Walker will give a live virtual presentation about her book Deadly Aim: The Civil War Story of Michigan's Anishinaabe Sharpshooters. Walker has written several acclaimed books and won a Silbert Award which honors distinguished informational books for children.
On July 19, Fred Carlisle will talk about his book The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic, which covers the depth and breadth of his beloved lake from its power and beauty to its impact on economics and the way it has been carelessly polluted and degraded.
Carlisle has written books of literary criticism and three memoirs. His love affair with Lake Michigan began when he stood ankle-deep in its blue waters at the age of two.
The Book Nook and Java Shop is located at 8744 Ferry Street in Montague. For more information, call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675 or the Book Nook at 231) 894-5333.