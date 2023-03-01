March is reading month, but there is a group in Montague, the Montague Friends of the Library whose mission is to promote reading every month. Montague has a very active branch which always welcomes new members. If interested, stop by the library for more information.
What activities are the Friends involved with? Prior to COVID, the Friends hosted One Book, One Community events. The focus has been on Michigan authors and books, such as John Smolens' Wolf’s Mouth or Drew Philips’ A $500 House in Detroit. In the summer months the Friends host Summer Book Talks open to the community. Topics again relate to Michigan.
Recently the friends hosted Colby Cedar Smith and her book Call Me Athena: Girl from Detroit. Kelli Ritter’s eighth-grade students from NBC Middle School read the book and met with the author. The Friends supported this event, including purchasing a classroom set of the books and helping students sign up for library cards.
The Friends operate The Itty Bitty Bookstore at the artisan market during the summer months. A great place to pick up affordable reads. They also keep many of the Little Free Libraries stocked throughout the community.
General activities include supporting Storyville at the Montague library and the new Makers Space a craft area at the library. Throughout the year, the Friends of the Library support librarians both financially and in work hours, shelving books.
If you are looking for a way to serve our community, consider joining the Montague Friends of the Library. Many hands make light work, so new members are always welcome.