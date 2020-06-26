MONTAGUE – Michigan shipwrecks and the mysteries that surround them are author Ross Richardson’s favorite subjects, and he will talk about them when he takes the Zoom stage on July 1 for the second of the summer book talks sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library.
Richardson has spent the last two decades researching, discovering, and documenting the shipwrecks and missing aircraft around Michigan. He has written several books on the subject and operates the popular website, www.michiganmysteries.com, dedicated to missing persons, missing aircraft, and missing ships. Among his achievements, in 2010, Richardson discovered the wreck of the Westmoreland in Lake Michigan, one of the most sought after shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.
A Benzie County Sheriff’s Department special deputy, Richardson volunteers as a librarian at the Almira Township Library in downtown Lake Ann, Michigan and is a volunteer recovery diver for the Benzie Area Public Safety Dive Team.
His live presentation on July 1 begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and includes time for questions at the end. The event can be viewed on Muskegon Area District Library’s ZOOM.
Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague is moderator for the event. To connect to the book talk, go to booknookjavashop.com and click on the link “Book Talk Zoom Here.”
The summer book talk schedule also includes:
Wednesday, July 8: Author and popular travel blogger Laura Holmes will talk about her book Travel Light.
Wednesday, July 15: Author James McCommons will talk about his book Camera Hunter, the biography of George Shiras, father of wildlife photography, which won a 2020 Michigan Notable Award.
Wednesday, July 22: Author David Maraniss will talk about his book A Good American Family, which won a 2020 Michigan Notable Award.
All book talks begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
As an alternative for those who don't get Zoom, the Book Nook will project the book talk, as it is happening, onto a large screen, and people are invited to come in to watch it. Social distancing will be observed.
For more information, check out Friends of the Montague Library’s Facebook page or call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.