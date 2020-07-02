MONTAGUE – West Michigan author Laura Holmes considers herself an ambassador for life-work balance, and says her mission is to inspire people to “[…]travel their way to happy!”
On Wednesday, July 8, Holmes will take the Zoom stage to present the third summer book talk sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library.
Owner of FineLine Creative, Holmes’ first book, I’ve Gotta Pack, was published in 2012 and followed by the launch of her popular monthly travel blog. This past January, her second book, Travel Light, was released and is full of humor, tips, and travel hacks to send readers on their way safely.
Addressing the subject of traveling as the state is opening back up, Holmes wrote in a recent blog, “The cruise ship or airplane can wait as you ease back into the game. Start small. Get out of the house, discover Michigan’s pristine outdoors, go camping, hiking or biking and get close to nature (no need to seek a crowd yet.)”
Holmes’ talk begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will include time to ask her questions. The event can be viewed on Muskegon Area District Library’s ZOOM.
Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague, is moderator for the event. To connect to the book talk, go to booknookjavashop.com and click on the link “Book Talk Zoom Here.”
Those who don't get Zoom are invited to go to the Book Nook, where Holmes’ talk will be projected, live, onto a large screen. Social distancing will be observed.
The Friends’ summer book talks continue into July with presentations by two authors whose books won 2020 Michigan Notable Awards from the Library of Michigan.
On Wednesday, July 15, James McCommons will talk about his book Camera Hunter, the biography of George Shiras, father of wildlife photography.
On Wednesday, July 22, David Maraniss will talk about his book A Good American Family.
All book talks begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
For more information, check out Facebook pages for Friends of the Montague Library or Muskegon Area District Library, the Book Nook website, or call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.