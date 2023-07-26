On Wednesday, July 19, the Friendship Ring Quilt Guild of New Era celebrated the 40th anniversary of their founding. Two of the charter members, Zella McKenzie and Mayme Wyns, and 32 others attended the event at Quilted Memories in Montague.
Cathy Jones has been president of the 40-member Guild for six years.
“We are always looking for new members," she said.
McKenzie said, “This all started when seven quilting friends sat around a table and decided to start a group. We ran ads for three months and were surprised how many people showed up for the first meeting.”
They started with 32 members and have had as many as 50.
“We have many good times,” she added.
Their regular monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Christian Reformed Church, 475 First Street in New Era. Visit them on a meeting night if you are interested in finding out more about the Guild.
Once a year, they meet at the Montague quilt store.
“We like to come here. Jill (Twiss McFadden) is always so nice to us,” said Jones.
That night she showed her generosity again by giving the Guild a roll of batting to be used for making donation quilts.
The Guild meets twice per month to hand-tie quilts they give to various groups in Oceana and Muskegon counties, where their members reside. Besides organizations, quilts are given to families who have had a house fire or another crisis. Some are with police officers who can give them to people involved in a crash or are in other stressful situations. Children and adults alike can be comforted with a quilt around them.
Following their business meeting and show-and-tell, they celebrated the 40-year milestone by enjoying pieces of their anniversary cake. Individual “Boxed Water is Better” containers were also available.
With the members participating in projects and regularly attending meetings, the Friendship Ring Quilt Guild should be in good hands for years to come.