The Muskegon Museum of History and Science will be hosting its second-annual ‘Fright Night at the Museum’ to celebrate Halloween. Visitors will be
chased by a ‘hunter’ through a ‘maze of misfortune’ that includes artifacts from the museum’s Dangerous Things exhibit.
“This year, we’re excited to showcase our ‘Dangerous Things’ exhibit during Fright Night at the Museum,” said Gwen Adams, the museum’s program assistant. “The exhibit puts on display the deadliest and scariest artifacts we’ve collected in the museum’s 85-year history, and ‘Fright Night’ puts them all front and center of our visitors’ experience. We hope what we’ve put together this year proves to be even scarier and more fun than last year.”
Fright Night at the Museum will be held Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science. The museum is located at 430 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon. To complete the maze before closing, visitors must be in line no later than 9:45 p.m.
This event is recommended for visitors aged 13 and up. Tickets are $18 for museum members and $20 for non-members and can be purchased ahead of time at frightnight2022.eventbrite.com or with cash at the door. If tickets are purchased online, please bring your receipt for confirmation.
For more information about Fright Night at the Museum and other events happening at the Lakeshore Museum Center this fall, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.