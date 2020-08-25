HART – Montague resident Robert Husband and his son Lucas have completed a 100-mile bike ride from Hart to Grand Rapids.
The two took their journey on Wednesday, June 24. The two cyclists began the trip by riding their bikes from Hart to Montague traveling down the Hart-Montague Bike Trail; they then drove to Muskegon where they pedaled the remainder of their trip on the Musketawa Trail.
Robert Husband said he had to train to work up the endurance for the trip. He began by riding his bike 10 miles a day, gradually working his way up to 75 miles; and once he reached this goal he felt confident in his ability to complete the full 100 miles.
As for Lucas – who is 14 – there was no training involved.
In total it is believed the trip took between 8 or 9-hours. The two would like to ride from Grand Rapids to Cadillac sometime in the future.