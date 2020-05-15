WHITEHALL – Comeback stories always make for great drama and The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 N. Mears Ave., is already planning for theirs.
Due to the pandemic-related challenges of presenting shows before a live audience, the Playhouse has opted to create alternate programming which will take the place of the Summer Theatre Festival. The current season line up that was slated for 2020 has now been scheduled for production in 2021, and a new virtual season will soon be announced.
This summer season of live entertainment will be called “From Our House to Yours- Summer Theatre” where the Playhouse will present a series of seven weekends of shows unlike anything done before. Thanks to the technical upgrades that were made during recent renovations, the Playhouse will produce intimate, one and two person cast shows that will be broadcast to a virtual audience from the 103-year-old stage.
“Our goal is to create connection to Playhouse patrons and the community while also doing the crucial work of raising funds to continue ongoing operations of the theatre,” said Managing Director Beth Beaman.
This new avenue of entertainment will allow for the Playhouse to work with intentionally-selected volunteer actors and directors who already cohabitate, allowing for both live in-person and conference-style rehearsals. This will aid in the limiting of exposure to others in a time when social distancing is still highly recommended wherever possible.
For tech week and performances, artistic teams will work with increased safety measures, in-person at the Playhouse, where all productions will be performed for the virtual, livebroadcasts.
Referencing all state and CDC guidelines, Playhouse staff will then determine if in addition to the live broadcast, a small audience may also be invited to attend live performances with new safety protocols in place at the theatre.
The Playhouse was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs that will be used to support this unique approach to providing entertainment in uncharted waters. Playhouse leadership believes that maintaining connection to community is crucial, especially in challenging times such as these.
Providing this series will allow not just for that, but with the intent to bring the joy of theatre to patrons and performers from the comfort, safety and relative protection of their homes. Offering virtual access to the arts will also aid in the Playhouse mission to welcome those who do not, or cannot already attend in person- including those with young children but without easy access to childcare; those who are immunocompromised, and others of vulnerable populations; and those who simply may not yet feel comfortable coming to see live theatre.
This technologically-accessible season is already underway, featuring veteran actors and directors that Playhouse audiences have come to know and love, all of whom have stepped up to donate their time in support of ongoing operations at the historic theatre. Sponsors and advertisers are also being sought to take part in this new entertainment avenue.
Community partnership inquiries of that nature may be sent to beaman@cityofwhitehall.org
Additionally, subscriptions to the Playhouse newsletter are available by registering at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org and will allow for Playhouse supporters to be notified as soon as updates and announcements are made.