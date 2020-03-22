FRUITLAND TWP. – The township board, Monday night (March 16), approved a contract with the Muskegon County Road Commission to make road improvements this summer.
The contract is for a rebuild on McMillan Road, and chip and seal projects on Jay, Bard and Tyler roads.
The township is budgeting $213,000 for the work.
The board also approved a contract for brining gravel roads in the township for this year. The township will continue to contract with D & B Brine. The bid is for $6,030. The township opted out of the brining contract with the Muskegon County Road Commission to enter into the lower cost contract with D & V Brine.
“They’ve been a great company to work with,” said Township Clerk Karolyn Rillema.
The motion to contract for brining was approved 7-0.