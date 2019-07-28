FRUITLAND TWP. – The Fruitland Township Board of Trustees declined to approve a conservation easement agreement that would have relinquished control of 310 acres of land on Duck Lake Road and Simonelli Road to the Land Conservancy in West Michigan.
A vote was taken at their Monday, July 15 meeting.
According to Township Supervisor Marcia Jeske the details of the agreement began before she took office. It was felt at the time by Township Clerk Karolyn Rillema the property would be better protected by the Land Conservancy since a portion of it run through Duck Creek.
The easement would have placed a number of restrictions on the property to protect the habitats of fish, wildlife, plant and the ecosystem inside of it.
Prior to the vote meetings were held to let residents weigh in on what should be done with the property. The board attempted to work with the Land Conservancy to have the desires and concerns of the residents considered. Since an easement was not approved the board will continue their discussion on how best to use the property and develop ordinances for it.