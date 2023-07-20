Fresh blueberries are often near the top of the list of what folks look forward to in West Michigan, whether it's u-pick or stopping by a farm and buying a pound or two. Those same people will debate the best way to eat them: fresh by the handful, in a muffin, or maybe a fresh blueberry pie. The people of Fruitland Covenant Church think one of the best ways is in pancakes, and to that end, pick 30 buckets of blueberries and then host a Blueberry Fun Festival on the last Saturday in July each year with all-you-can-eat blueberry pancakes.
The Blueberry Fun Festival will take place July 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fruitland Covenant Church, located at 4283 Weber Rd, near the intersection of Duck Lake Rd and Weber Road in Whitehall. The centerpiece of the festival is the breakfast, which features blueberry pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee. Volunteers from the church serve up plate-sized pancakes loaded with fresh blueberries and for the little ones (or the young at heart) they will even make you a "Mickey Mouse" pancake. There are plenty of seats at the picnic tables scattered across the church grounds and while you eat, you can enjoy live entertainment at the church's Chapel in the Pines.
But it's not just a Blueberry Festival, it's a Blueberry Fun Festival with lots of fun, especially for kids. From 9 a.m. to noon, there are bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and a blueberry harvester from Sodini Farms. The morning fun for kids is topped off by the highlight for many: a foam penny scramble at 12:15, courtesy of the White Lake Fire Authority.
Attendees can also enjoy the work of local artists and crafters at the arts and crafts fair that is a part of the festival. With nearly 30 booths, there is something for everyone from jewelry to towels, Tupperware to essential oils. And anyone who wants to take home a taste of blueberry, there is a bake sale as well as fresh blueberries for sale.
For those seeking a little exercise before the breakfast, the day's activities kick off with a 5K Trail run/walk at 8 a.m. The course winds through the tall pines on property belonging to the church as well as additional land owned by the Muskegon Conservation District. Age group winners receive a small pail of fresh blueberries. There is also a kids run at 9:15 a.m.
Tickets to the festival for adults are $10, ages 6-12 are $5 and kids 5 and under are free. For more information, contact the church at 231-766-3871 or visit online fruitlandcovenant.org where you can buy tickets in advance.