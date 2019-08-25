FRUITLAND TWP – The township board and officers again heard that Fruitland’s financial operations are in great shape.
Eric VanDop of Brickley DeLong P.C. presented the annual audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year to the township board at its meeting last Monday (Aug. 19).
VanDop said the township has received a “clean” opinion on its financial statements which is the highest opinion available, adding that a clean opinion is what the township has traditionally received.
The auditor went over the township’s general fund numbers, as compared to the previous fiscal year.
VanDop said the township’s revenues in 2018-19 were $1,202,485, down $4,000 from the previous year. The township had a $25,000 decrease in charges for services resulting mainly from a drop in revenue at the ecology station and a loss of rental revenue for Fire Station No. 2 which was donated to the White Lake Fire Authority.
The auditor said the township realized a $20,000 increase in property tax revenue and an increase of $21,000 in license and permits from additional home construction. “That’s good news” he added.
The township also realized a $19,000 increase in state revenue sharing funds.
VanDop said the township had a $46,000 decrease in expenditures last year.
However, the capital outlay was at $28,271. Much of that was for a new township hall roof and a new server for the township computer system.
At the close of the 2018-2019 fiscal year, VanDop said the township has increased its fund balance to $1.975 million, however, he explained that only $1.3 is available to spend. The balance is committed.
The township board unanimously voted to accept the audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year which ended March 31, 2019.