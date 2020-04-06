Fruitland Township will be reopening its Ecology Station on a limited basis starting Wednesday, April 8, to restore a vital service.
However, the service will be limited to protect the safety of employees and public.
The Ecology Station will reopen on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. However, the hours thereafter will be: Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Only one car will be allowed at the trash compactor, tubs and recycling at all times.
Fruitland Township Hall continues to be closed and will be closed until further notice.
In response to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 virus, permits for open burning will be suspended across the state.
Recreational fires are permitted in fire rings or fire pits.