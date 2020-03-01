FRUITLAND TWP. – Unlike neighboring municipalities, Fruitland Township is not allocating all its share of the Muskegon County Senior Millage funds to the White Lake Area Community Education for operations of the new Viking Athletic Center (VAC) and other senior citizen programs.
Instead, in a six-month trial the township has decided to administrate the funds itself and divide the $19,057 between community education, the White Lake Senior Center and vouchers which would go directly to senior citizens in the township for a variety of uses.
Previously, the cities of Whitehall and Montague, and the townships of Whitehall and White River have voted to direct all their senior millage funds this year to the White Lake Area Community Education which will provide free memberships to the Viking Athletic Center and other senior programming to residents of those municipalities age 60 and over.
However, Fruitland Township will send $5,000 each to community education and the VAC and the White Lake Senior Center which the township has been supporting from the general fund with a $1,000 annual allocation.
The remaining $9,057 will be offered in voucher form to senior citizens in the township with a maximum family allowance of $150.
The approved plan was one of three options presented to the township board by Supervisor Marcia Jeske who said she developed the options to move the issue forward since the funding will expire at the end of September.
Clerk Karolyn Rillema said the township will be able to assess the plan at that time. “We will see if the voucher system works.”
Treasurer Melissa Beegle, who made the motion to approve Option Two at the township’s February 18 meeting, said she is in favor of supporting the White Lake Senior Center who operates on contributions from local governments and fundraising. Beegle said she also supports the VAC and transportation for seniors.
Her motion was passed by a 5-1 vote with Mary Ann Bard casting the lone no vote.
Rillema said, according to membership information supplied by the VAC, the township has 63 senior residents signed up which would use nearly all of the $5,000 allocated.
Resident Cindi Postumus, a member of the audience at the meeting, told the board during public comment that she was the 63rd township resident to sign up at the VAC that day.
“This is a great thing for the community,” she said.
Resident Joe Pawlowski also spoke in favor of funding the VAC during public comment. After the board took its vote on the issue, Pawlowski suggested the township send more funds to community education if all the vouchers are not expended.
According to Option Two the vouchers can be used for:
• Transportation
• Farmers Market — Muskegon or Montague — $5 or $10
• Movie Passes — North Star Cinema — $5, $6.25/$6.75
• The Playhouse at White Lake — $10/$15/$20
• Ecology Station — $20 punch card
• Barry’s Greenhouse — $20 voucher
• Kates Transportation
• Estate Planning Seminar at township hall
• Funeral Planning Seminar at township hall
The other two options not approved included Option One which would have sent $10,000 to the White Lake Senior Center and $9,057 earmarked for vouchers. Community education programming would be one of the vouchers, and Option Three which would provide $5,000 to the senior center and $14,057 in vouchers which would include up to 50 vouchers for VAC memberships.