WHITEHALL — Fruitland Township hosted a public input meeting Thursday evening at the township hall to discuss a DNR SPARK grant the township is pursuing for renovation of some areas of the Duck Creek Natural Area and the Nestrom Road Park.
The SPARK grants are being distributed statewide all year long - Muskegon County was announced Thursday as the recipient of a $250,000 grant to renovate the city's splash pad, part of a $14 million round of grant money distributed. $50 million is slated to be handed out over the course of the year.
The township has already received an endorsement for this effort from the park commission and the township board, who are actively working with the township on this matter.
The township hopes to pursue a variety of improvements with potential grant money, including increasing accessibility for those with disabilities by adding sidewalks; adding pickleball and sand volleyball courts while replacing the tennis courts; adding lights, cameras and WiFi access; expanding the paved parking area; and more.
A major part of the funding push is the hope of creating trails within the DCNA, with the goal of connecting to the Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail that already connects Whitehall to Muskegon.
The township is being aided in this effort by a nonprofit called Friends of Fruitland Township Trails. The group hopes to increase the availability of bike trails in the township, noting that the shoulder of Michillinda Road is technically considered part of a bike trail but is not recommended for families or inexperienced bicyclists.
Township supervisor Jeff Marcinkowski said public feedback was overwhelmingly positive at the informational meeting. He said some suggested improvements to aid those with disabilities will be addressed through universal design, a design concept that limits barriers to participation. The only concern he heard from the meeting was from a neighbor regarding hunting; Marcinkowski said if successful, the initiative will eventually result in the removal of the hunting portion of the area because of people's increasing use of the space.
At the meeting, Marcinkowski said the township acquired the area it seeks to renovate in the 1990s and that nothing significant has been done with the area since.
The grant process includes letters of support from the community. The township requests that those whose enjoyment of the Nestrom Road park would be enhanced by the proposed renovations submit letters to prcommission@fruitlandtwp.org or to 4545 Nestrom Rd., Whitehall, MI 49461.