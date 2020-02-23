FRUITLAND TWP. – Township Clerk Melissa Beegle has announced her resignation in a move to accept a position with neighboring City of Montague.
“I have some bittersweet news,” Beegle told fellow Fruitland Township board members at their meeting Tuesday night (Feb. 18). “My last day will be April 14. I’ve been offered a position at another municipality which fits in future plans with my family.”
Beegle said she will be working for the City of Montague.
Montague City Manager Jeff Auch said Beegle will become the new city treasurer, replacing current treasurer Tim Paul who will be retiring for the second time at the beginning of July.
Auch said Paul will help introduce Beegle to the nuiances of being a city treasurer.
“She will make a good fit,” he added.
A motion to accept Beegle’s resignation was made by Clerk Karolyn Rillema. Trustee Manny Cisneros supported the motion which was approved unanimously (6-0 vote). Trustee Terrie Hempel was absent from the meeting.
“I just want to say Melissa you will be missed,” commented Supervisor Marcia Jeske. “It’s been a pleasure for me to work with you.”
“I completely love my job here so this has been a tough decision,” responded Beegle.
Jeske said the process of appointing a treasurer to replace Beegle has started with her written resignation from her elected position. The township has 45 days to fill the position before the county would begin a process of scheduling an election.
Jeske said the township will be accepting nominations for a new treasurer. She said the opening will be advertised on the township website and will be announced in the property assessment notices which will be mailed to residents.
Nominees must be a Fruitland Township resident.
Beegle also serves as one of three Fruitland Township representatives on the White Lake Fire Authority Board. She currently is the WLFA board chair.
Township Trustee Mary Ann Bard asked who will be replacing Beegle WLFA.
“Once she’s done, done we will have to make an appointment,” said Jeske. “And, actually, she’s a resident. She can still serve on our behalf. Judy Marcinkowski is a resident (and serves on the WLFA board).” We can talk about that at a work session, the supervisor added.
Beegle was appointed as Fruitland Township treasurer in 2009 and was elected to complete a term in 2010. She was re-elected to four-year terms in 2012 and 2016.