Fruitland Twp. board, at its meeting last Monday (Aug. 19) approved an easement for electric facilities with Consumers Energy for the township cemetery at 3834 Lorenson Road.
Fruitland Twp. Supervisor Marcia Jeske said the easement is for larger power poles in an upgrade of electrical service to the east part of Fruitland Township.
Some trees will need to be removed along Lorenson to clear the way for the poles and power lines.
Consumers Energy is anticipating the need for a future project with the purpose of increasing the amount and quality of energy required for growth in the area. The substation to be installed at a future date will be fed from new lines running east of the proposed project, connecting to existing high voltage lines near US-31 in Dalton Township.
The project is still conceptual in nature but for timing purposes it is necessary to begin securing easements and key properties well ahead of the final project design.