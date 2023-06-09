WHITEHALL — Fruitland Township's parks commission rededicated its baseball field as Sodini Field during its meeting Monday night, in honor of Peter Sodini, who spearheaded the field's construction.
It's the second local baseball field to bear the Sodini Field moniker; Reeths-Puffer plays its high school baseball games at Sodini Field on its campus.
"This was really one of the first things that happened on this site, was a ball diamond being built here, and that was really all about Pete," parks commission chair Bob Murray said during a speech Monday. "It was more than just pushing for a field. He came out here and put his blood and sweat into making this a reality. I heard stories of Pete, being out here with his wheelbarrow, rakes and shovels, shirt off (in the) blazing sun, working on this field. This was really a labor of love for him."
Sodini served in the U.S. Army during World War II and later operated Central Barbershop in Muskegon. He played high school baseball for North Muskegon and his love for the game never dissipated, as he was a youth coach and a fixture in the Reeths-Puffer program, hence the Rockets' naming their own field after him.
In the 1970s, Sodini almost immediately pushed for the construction of the field after the township acquired the land on Nestrom Road that now houses it as well as a small park and tennis courts. His son, David, joked that if the idea for a baseball field wasn't a main reason Peter was in favor of the land acquisition in the first place, it quickly became one.
Sodini only had one son himself, but David said his dad considered all his players and fellow coaches as something of a surrogate family. He was devoted to the game going back to his own days as a Norseman. David said his dad was relentlessly positive as a parent and as a coach, and that delivered great results for his players.
"You would see him come out after (the player) draft, 'Oh, I got this one kid. I don't know,' and he would spend more time with that kid (than the others)," Sodini said. "We had one that could barely run down the base path without tripping on first. By the end of the season, the kid had plenty of confidence. He was swinging the bat. He was moving, running, and it's just all because (my dad) supported him."
Murray alluded to work that's been done over the past few years to shore up the field and get it back into playing shape after some time in disuse. Apart from brown patches in the outfield - the result of recent dry weather - the field looked to be in great condition Monday.
Murray said he'd hoped to rededicate the field Monday with a game involving a North Muskegon youth team that plays its home games at the site, but the team performed so well that it earned a bye in its playoffs. A few of the Norsemen players and a coach were still on site for the presentation and presented the Sodini family with a signed baseball.
David was one of two Sodini children on hand for Monday's dedication, along with his sister, Toni Way. Another Sodini daughter, Shirlee, was unable to make it. (Sodini himself passed away in 2003 at age 79.)
"It really was a labor of love, and kind of Dad's field of dreams, in hopes that he could get kids out here and play the game that he had grown up with and loved so much," Sodini said. "He seems to have accomplished that. It went fallow for a few years, but I want to thank Fruitland Township for the opportunity to build it initially, and also the effort that they're putting into bringing it back and getting teams playing here on a regular basis now."