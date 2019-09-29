The Muskegon County Clerk’s Vitals and Circuit Court Records Offices along with the 60th District Court, Sheriff’s Office, Friend of the Court/Circuit Court, and Public Defender Criminal Division Muskegon County Offices will be open for Full Service on Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
All the services that we offer in the Vital Records office during the business
week will be available on Saturday. We will be processing:
• Marriage License applications;
• Requests for certified copies of birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage licenses;
• Registering business names,
• Notary applications.
• Process CPL Applications, New and Renewal.
• Fingerprinting Services.
• Wedding ceremonies by County Clerk Waters may also be scheduled for Saturday, October 12.
County Clerk’s Circuit Court Records staff will be available for the following:
Filing motion for
• Paternity support
• Custody
• Child support
• Parenting time
• Copies of Judgement of Divorce
• File for Divorce
Muskegon County 60th District Court Muskegon County Services will be open for the following services:
• Make payment on traffic or criminal fines/cost.
• Set up a payment plan
• Schedule informal hearing dates for civil infraction traffic tickets
• Schedule an upcoming wedding ceremony before a district court magistrate.
• File new Small Claims, General Civil or Landlord Tenant actions.
• File motions in all pending district court criminal or civil cases.
• Have access to public court records.
Muskegon County Friend of the Court/14th Circuit Court staff will be available for the following services:
• Make a payment on criminal fines/costs/restitution (including juvenile cases) and jail debt.
• Make a child support payment.
• Set-up payment plans
• Talk to caseworkers regarding child support, parenting time and/or custody
• Sign-up for the MiChildSupport website.
• Use the Michigan Legal Self-Help Centers
• Access to Public Court Records
• Access to Do-it-Yourself Legal Documents
• Access to Legal Research Websites.
The Public Defender Criminal Division will be open at the Muskegon County Governmental South Campus at 155 E. Apple Avenue, Building E for Expungement Eligibility Screening.
Anyone seeking expungement should bring any paperwork they may have from their case to the screening.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with services provided from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at our offices in the Michael E. Kobza Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace, 1st Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442.
Information on all of our services and directions to our office may be found on our respective websites at:
www.co.muskegon.mi.us/60thdistrict
www.co.muskegon.mi.us/173/sheriff
www.co.muskegon.mi.us/458/Family-Division