DEARBORN, Mich., (March 23, 2020) - Gas prices in Michigan declined 18 cents compared to a week ago, according to AAA Michigan.
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.86 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest average seen since March 2016. This price is 62 cents less than this time last month and 87 cents less than this time last year.
Low prices in the White Lake Area on Monday were $1.63 per gallon for regular.
Motorists are paying an average of $28 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $16 from when prices were their highest last July.
Although new data from the Energy Information Administration shows that demand increased to 9.7 million b/d from 9.4 million b/d last week, while total domestic supply decreased by 6.2 million bbl to 240.8 million bbl, COVID-19 has forced gas prices down dramatically.
"Pump prices continue to decline as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $1.88 per gallon, about 20 cents less than last week’s average and about 79 cents less than this same time last year.
Click here to view AAA's state and metro gas averages
Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.14), Traverse City ($2.00), Ann Arbor ($1.94)
Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($1.79), Saginaw ($1.80), Grand Rapids ($1.81)
Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.