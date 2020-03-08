MONTAGUE – After the Flint Water Crisis, the State of Michigan changed their lead and copper guidelines for municipalities.
Under the new rules, municipalities are responsible for replacing service lines that supply water to resident homes. They have 20 years to do this, but the City of Montague is looking to kick things into overdrive.
The city’s plan is to have all lead and copper lines replaced within a five-year time frame.
At a city council work session held on Monday, March 2, council members discussed drafting a letter to residents who might be affected by the new lead and copper rules.
“All those individuals that we have already verified, that meet those requirements, or suspect meet those requirements must receive a letter. I wanted to bring this to your attention, because I do foresee a little bit of consternation with the public, because we essentially have 20 years to do these service line replacements,” said city manager Jeff Auch.
“We are planning to expedite to do them in five-years.”
Auch said the possible consternation may come from the homeowners being told they have service lines that need to be replaced, then would have to wait four to five years to get the work done.
City council member Susan Newhof said looking at the situation positively, the city will have the work wrapped up in a much shorter time frame than what is required by the state.
“If we have 1,200 customers, and we are estimating 25 to 30-percent meet this criteria. We are talking 250, 300, 350 customers are going to be getting a letter,” said Auch.
“So we are obviously trying to be sensitive to the issue, and make sure they know what is going on, and what the requirements are.”
Council member Bruce Froelich suggested that safety recommendations be added to the letter. He said although the city will be replacing their service lines, people could still be exposed to lead and copper from their own home.
Many homes may have lead and copper pipes or soldering that the city is not responsible for replacing.