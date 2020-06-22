Hallelujah—it’s haircut time! To the relief of all of us who simply couldn’t stand the shaggy dog look one more minute, salons across Michigan re-opened on June 15.
But it isn’t exactly what we remember. As with so many aspects of life affected by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a “new normal.” New rules, new restrictions, services that can and can’t be provided are making the salon experience more challenging, for clients, employees and owners alike.
We interviewed the owners of three salons in the Whitehall-Montague area to find out just what it was like to resume operations in a COVID-19 world. Here’s what they had to say.
Vintage Salon. 8736 Ferry St., Montague. “We’ve been getting numerous calls from people in desperate need,” says owner Amanda Van Sickle, with a laugh that’s both delighted and slightly incredulous. “I don’t think I’ve made people so happy as I have these last few days!”
Vintage has been serving the community for six years, and Van Sickle has never experienced anything like the last three months of shutdown. “We’re up and running and so thankful,” she says. But the closure took its toll, financially and now, with re-opening, in overall operations.
“We have three months of cancelled appointments to reschedule. There’s so much more time involved now. We are leaving gaps between appointments to have time to sanitize. We put up a makeshift curtain between the shampoo bowls. We wear masks, and are requiring all guests to wear them. Masks are the biggest challenge—it is hard to wear them all day. But we feel in our profession, we’re blessed not to have to be in a hot kitchen, like restaurant workers, for instance.”
The Salon also has had to suspend a number of services, like facials, lip and chin waxes, “anything where masks have to be taken off,” explains Van Sickle. Nonetheless, she and her stylists have made the adjustment without protest.
“We’re just thankful to be back to work. Give us our rules and we’ll follow them—we’re just grateful to be open and working.”
Modern Image Cuts. 612 E. Colby St., Whitehall. Once upon a time, it was no problem to get an appointment at Modern Image Cuts. These days, however, the line is a long one.
“We’ve been so busy,” says owner Kimmee Snellenberger. “We get 50 calls a day that we can’t fit in because we’re so booked. I’m booked through the end of July.”
Yet even with business booming, the virus has been devastating. “It’s been awful,” Snellenberger admits. “I had no idea if I’d be able to stay in business. I managed to hold on, but you know, you’ve got your rent, all your bills. And there are a lot of costs associated with the new measures.”
Like what, for instance?
“One of the absolute hardest things we have to do now is to keep health records on all our clients. We have to take their temperatures when they walk in, and keep records of when they were here and who else was here at the time. Just the paperwork and copies cost me $400.”
Clients can no longer just walk in. Instead, they must remain in their cars until a salon worker comes out to get them. The six-foot distancing between stations has not been a problem, says Snellenberger, because they were already six-feet apart; “that was the state regulation before the virus.” But the new sanitation rules have put a strain on everyone.
“We have to sanitize the door between clients,” Snellenberger explains. “We have to scrub the chair down. We clean them anyway, but the way the state wants it done, it takes considerable time. We’ve gotten it down to 16 minutes. And we have to change capes between every client. Normally we use a neck strip.”
The masks, she acknowledges, are “super annoying. But we have to wear them.” Another regulation has resulted in lost revenue; “We can’t do facials, beard trims, waxes. And we’re not blow drying, because it blows the air around, I guess.”
One of the most exasperating aspects of the “new normal,” however, doesn’t involve the restrictions. .
“One of the hardest things is the grumpy butts,” Snellenberger says. “The ones who scream at you because you can’t get them in when they want, or won’t blow dry them, or make them wear masks. That’s absolutely not right. We’re doing the best we can to accommodate people, and to follow the rules. But fortunately, most of our clients are very thankful. I am optimistic about the future because we have a lot of loyal regulars and my girls are awesome. It’s just going to take a lot of time to get caught up.”
Trendz Hair Salon. 8930 Water St., Ste.A, Montague. One person who’s managed to remain calm and collected in the midst of COVID upheavals is Sandy Wackernagle, owner of Trendz Hair Salon.
“It’s going pretty well,” she observes, with amazing nonchalance. “The new requirements aren’t so bad. Just costly. But we were able to weather this because I don’t have a lot of overhead.”
A large part of Wackernagle’s laid back attitude can be attributed to her amazing preparedness. “When Georgia opened their salons, I immediately got on it,” she notes. “I got an infrared thermometer; I knew there’d be a run on those. I got a form from one of their sites. I cut curtain rods and ordered 60 capes. My husband made the Plexiglass barriers. I ordered masks, and cupboards for the girls to store their sanitation equipment. My husband put them up.
“I ordered six gallons of barbicide—that’s the salon disinfectant you put combs and stuff in. I knew manufacturing was down. And because I also work at Walmart, I grabbed alcohol and made my own sanitizer.”
Wackernagle also made good use of the down time during the shutdown.
“I painted. I redid the place,” she says, with pride.
As far as all the new regulations and restrictions go, well, Wackernagle isn’t losing any sleep.
“The masks are a little rough,” she admits. “but you just have to take breathers. Step outside.”
Sometimes little things can get to you—like the “grumpy butts” Kimmee Snellenberger refers to. “There are always the rude ones,” Wackernagle acknowledges. “One gentleman was mad about having to wear a mask. ‘I’m taking my business elsewhere!’ he yelled. ‘Good luck with that!’ I said. But you always get someone like that now and again.”
And for every grumpy butt, there’s a friend in need. “One day, the chamber of commerce called me and asked how I was doing,” Wacknernagle remembers. “I thought that was so nice. I was very touched by that. I’d like to make sure people know how great they’ve been.”