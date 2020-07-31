The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center had grand plans for the return of the Art in the Barn fundraiser this summer, but the universe disagreed and COVID-19 threw us all a curveball.
If you have attended Art in the Barn in the past, you likely enjoyed the auction portion of the evening. Luckily, an auction is a fundraiser we can pull off, even while remaining socially distant. We have even made it possible for you to bid on baskets from the comfort of your own home!
We are excited to showcase and auction off a variety of themed gift baskets generously put together and donated by community members. Each of our donors made a great effort to include items from local businesses.
The baskets will be on display for in-person viewing at the ACWL-Nuveen as well as on our website starting Saturday, Aug 1. For online viewing visit: https://www.artswhitelake.org/online-basket-auction.
You will be able to place bids two different ways:
In-person at the ACWL-Nuveen where the baskets will be on display in the gallery
Over the phone by calling (231) 893-2524
We will also be hosting two Facebook Live Events, which will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, August 4 and Friday, August 7 www.facebook.com/ACWL.Nuveen — You will be able to view the baskets and call in your bid during these events.
The auction will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4 and final bids will be due by 1:00 on Saturday, August 8. We will be collecting phone numbers so that when you place a bid we can notify you when you’ve been outbid and you can raise your bid!
As a non-profit, the ACWL-Nuveen Center relies heavily on successful fundraising. All proceeds from the Gift Basket Auction will go toward fulfilling our mission to create engaging, accessible, and inspiring arts programming for the White Lake community. The ACWL-Nuveen is located at 106 E. Colby St. Whitehall, and is open Tuesday — Friday, 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. You can also follow the ACWL-Nuveen on Facebook and Instagram.