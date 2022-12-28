The Muskegon Museum of Art presents Norwood Viviano: Recast Cities, a unique glass exhibition that merges three-dimensional cityscapes with objects to convey the history and industrial identity of cities across the country such as Grand Rapids, Detroit, Houston, New York, Portland, Toledo, and now Muskegon.
Norwood Viviano is a West Michigan artist and Associate Professor/Sculpture Program Coordinator at Grand Valley State University. His artwork frequently explores the dynamics between manufacturing and population across the United States.
“For the past decade, I have used both historic and new modes of mapping as well as materials of industry – ceramics, glass, steel – to investigate the relationship between manufacturing and population changes in American cities,” Viviano said.
The semi-transparent sculptures of Recast Cities provide a unique way of viewing the cities we live in and visit. The sculptures recreate cities as three-dimensional maps merged with symbols of industry in each city. Miniature cityscapes span steel girders, tabletops, stacks of newspapers, and a collection of tumblers, revealing the ways in which a city’s industry defines its character, both physically and culturally.
This exhibition is also the premiere of Muskegon’s own glass-casted cityscape by Viviano. The work depicts the aerial landscape of Muskegon atop a casting flask, symbolizing the historic manufacturing history of Muskegon.
Norwood Viviano: Recast Cities is currently on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art and will run through March 12, 2023. An Exhibition Reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. followed by an Artist Talk with Viviano at 6 p.m.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays to 8 p.m. General admission into the museum is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65+, $6 for children under 16, and free for MMA members. General admission is free for everyone on Thursdays thanks to The Meijer Foundation.