The 20th Annual MCC Global Awareness Festival will look at the geology, ecology and culture in the Caribbean with lectures and cuisine on March 9-12, 2020. The events, which are free and open to the public, take place on the MCC main campus, 221 S. Quarterline Rd.
Each year, the Global Awareness Festival highlights a different geographic area of the world. Flags representing approximately 200 nations are displayed in the main campus hallways. For more information, call (231) 777-0380 or e-mail Jennifer Jones, chair of the MCC Social Sciences Department, at jennifer.jones@muskegoncc.edu.
MONDAY MARCH 9, 2020
“Earthquakes & Volcanic Eruptions of the Caribbean”
Presenter: Olivia Bradin, Student, Muskegon Community College
Location: Blue and Gold Room
Time 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
The Caribbean Islands are located in a geologically volatile setting. While the Caribbean can be a beautiful vacation destination, it is also important to be aware of local hazards and what to do in case you find yourself in harm’s way. Come to this talk to learn more about the geology of the Caribbean.
TUESDAY MARCH 10, 2020
“The Impact of Climate Change on the Caribbean”
Presenter: Amber Kumpf, Geology/Oceanography Instructor, Muskegon Community College
Location: Blue and Gold Room
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
The Caribbean is home to some of the most beautiful reefs in the world, of which 99 percent are expected to die at two degrees Celsius of warming. This alone will have a huge impact on the economy and livelihood of islanders. Other climate-related hazards, like sea level rise, changes in weather patterns, and expansion of disease ranges, are of concern, too. What can we do to mitigate some of the impacts? How are the conversations about disaster preparedness different and similar between the Caribbean and the Midwest?
“2020 Global Awareness Festival Poster Award Winners”
Presenter: Dr. Dale Nesbary, President, Muskegon Community College
Location: Blue and Gold Room
Time: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place posters created by the MCC Graphic Design students competing for their work to chosen as the official poster for this year’s festival. Brenna Snippe won first place, Barrimore Lee took second place honors, and Daniel Rosema had the third place entry.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 11, 2020
Guatemala: A Land of Wonder
Presenter: Keydi Pu Ramirez, Student, Muskegon Community College
Location: Collegiate Hall
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
A bird’s eye look from one of our own MCC students who is native to Guatemala. The information will highlight the culture, traditions, food, music, countryside, language, dance and clothing of the country and various regions. Information will be presented in both English and Spanish.
The Health of the Coral Reefs in the Lesser Antilles: Reef Research in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis
Presenter: Darren Mattone, Biology Instructor, Muskegon Community College
location: Collegiate Hall
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The health of coral reef ecosystems around the globe is in decline. Nearly 500 million people on earth are dependent on coral reef ecosystems for food, protection, and income. Come and listen to why the planet’s reefs are in crisis and how you can play a part in monitoring Caribbean reef health and contribute to saving these beautiful and important sources of biodiversity.
Free Food Samplings from the Caribbean
Jerk Chicken, Tropical Fruit Salad, Caribbean Cake and Caribbean Slush
Location: Collegiate Hall
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or until samples are gone
THURSDAY MARCH 12, 2020
Free Food Samplings from the Caribbean
Chicken Curry, Caribbean Pasta Salad, Dill Rice, Fried Plantains and Caribbean Sorrel Drin
Location: Collegiate Hall
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or until samples are gone