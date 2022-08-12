IMG_6111.JPG

With two weekends left of live theatre in the Summer Theatre Festival, The Playhouse at White Lake stages “Moon Over Buffalo.” In the madcap comedy tradition of “Lend Me a Tenor,” this hilarious play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, N.Y. with five other actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of “The Scarlet Pimpernel.”

Trending Food Videos