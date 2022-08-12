With two weekends left of live theatre in the Summer Theatre Festival, The Playhouse at White Lake stages “Moon Over Buffalo.” In the madcap comedy tradition of “Lend Me a Tenor,” this hilarious play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, N.Y. with five other actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of “The Scarlet Pimpernel.”
Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.
Directed by Natalie Carmolli, “Moon Over Buffalo” offers a return to the Playhouse stage for local actors Justin Sternburgh, Erin Mickelson, Bryan Engler, Diane VanWesep and Kristopher Arnold along with newcomers to the Playhouse, Katarina Hernandez and Riley VanEss.
Showtimes run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Rush Tickets for adult shows are priced at $12 for all students (in-person purchase only with proof of student ID) and single, adult tickets are available for $27 each. Flex Pass Season Tickets are also available, which offer steep discounts to see more shows and bring friends with you on your season pass. Season Flex Passes include two options-A Full Flex Pass for 12 tickets is $270- (two free tickets) and a Mini Flex Pass for six tickets is $135-(one free ticket). These passes can be used for season ticket holders, but can also be gifted to friends.
Buy tickets to the remaining two productions of Moon Over Buffalo and Escanaba in Love in the Summer Theatre Festival season by visiting theplayhouseatwhitelake.org. Questions about events, box office, rentals, youth theatre opportunities or ticket sales can be sent to Marketing Director Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema at davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org. The Summer Theatre
Festival 2022 is generously underwritten by the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, and by multiple Grand Sponsors including Libby Keenan, Eastbrook Homes, The Delmar & Audria M. Olson Family Foundation, White Lake Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning. To learn more about the historic 106 year old venue or recent multi-million renovations at The Playhouse, join the mailing list on the website above or follow The Playhouse at White Lake on Instagram and Facebook.