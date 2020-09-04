TWIN LAKE – The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual golf fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Stonegate Golf Club.
22 teams participated in this years event. The winning team of this years tournament was Winberg Construction with a low score of 55.
In an email executive director Amy VanLoon wrote, “Our sponsorships and volunteers were strong which is important in order to hold this type of an event…. In other words, we could not have done it without the support of our sponsors, the participation of our golfers and the help from our volunteers.”
All proceeds from the event benefit the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.