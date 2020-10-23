When Montague City Council met for a work session on Oct. 19, their agenda included a short presentation by two representatives of the White Lake Area Climate Action Council.
Lori Coleman and Tamara Horne of the Climate Action Council asked that the city declare a Climate Emergency to formalize the good work the city is already doing to reduce its carbon footprint. A larger and longer-term goal is reducing greenhouse gas from the city over the next 30 years to reach “net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
We are all vulnerable to stronger storms, and frequent flooding can disrupt lives; local farmers also suffer from earlier springs, late spring frosts, and pests; and negative health impacts include increases in diseases such as Lyme’s and West Nile Virus. The dangers of excess carbon emissions are many, but a good place to start is at the local level.
Michigan’s governor last month released a Healthy Climate Plan with a similar goal of protecting our citizens by mitigating such problems. So far, eight other states have joined the net zero carbon emissions effort, as have Michigan companies DTE, Consumers Energy (with a more ambitious goal of 2040), and Ford Motor Company. Michigan’s overall plan aspires to reduce fossil fuel usage 28% below 1990 levels within the next five years.
After the presentation about carbon neutrality, Montague City Council members committed to examining background information; they anticipate taking on the issue in a formal manner at a future meeting. If other organizations or individuals would like to join in or find out more about this effort, contact Tamara Horne, member of the Climate Action steering committee, at 231-343-1410.