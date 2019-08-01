The proposed splash pad for Whitehall's Goodrich Park will soon become a reality!
The popular water recreational activity for children received notification that a major grant for the facility has been approved.
City Clerk Brenda Bourdon said Wednesday that the Arconic Foundation has approved a $50,000 grant toward the splash pad which is expected to cost $128,225 to build.
She said a timeline on its construction has not been finalized. It will depend on when the parts can be obtained and when installation can be scheduled.
The Whitehall City Council had voted, at its July 23 meeting, to move forward on building the splash pad if the anticipated donations for its construction were obtained.
The motion included approval to purchase the materials form Vortex, which is a government approved supplier which meets the local purchasing ordinances.
The Arconic grant was a key piece.
Last year the White Lake Community Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County approved a $10,000 grant. Then a unnamed private donor verbally committed another $10,000. A Go Fund Me account has raised another $225.
Another big partner is Boardwell Mechanical. The company is donating $50,000 in labor for installation.
And, the city is providing $8,000 in in-kind work for water and sewer connections.
The budget includes $54,200 from Vortex for the materials to build the 40' x 45' splash pad with 24 jets. The proposal includes shipping cost.
Vortex estimates the cost of installation will be $50,000.
Other materials include $8,650 for concrete installation which includes a 29% discount from Consumers Concrete for materials.
And, the city is estimating $8,000 for the water and sewer connection and a 5% contingency fund ($6,300).
The July 23 motion by council member Steve Salter to move forward on the splash pad was approved 6-1. The lone no vote was made by council member Scott Brown who had earlier said he was not in favor of spending taxpayer money on water.
Council member Dick Connell, voted for the resolution to move forward on the project as long as the funding was obtained. "At the work session (July 9) I said I was uncomfortable moving forward with contingencies (on funding). "If we don't get the donations, are we back to square one?" "Yes," replied City Manager Scott Huebler.
An amendment was first approved to not move forward unless all the funding was secured. That motion was passed 6-1.