"Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the health and well-being of our employees, donors, shoppers, program participants, and the community at large, we are temporarily closing our retail stores effective March 18 and will remain closed through April 5," Goodwill of West Michigan has announced.
'This has been a difficult decision, however, we are following the advice of public health officials to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as it enters our West Michigan community.'
E-commerce remains open
Our e-commerce department will remain open and with no interruption to online sales. Visit us at www.shopgoodwill.com and www.ebay.com/usr/goodwillindustries_wm
Donation drive-thrus remain open
The majority of our donation drive-thrus (all but four*) will remain open, staffed, and accepting of community donations Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.
To protect our employees and ensure that our product is safe, donations will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours prior to staff sorting and pricing.
Expanded curbside pickup of donations is offered. Please call (231) 722-7871 to schedule a home pickup.
Goodwill Career Center limited services
The Goodwill Career Center at 271 E. Apple Avenue has temporarily suspended face-to-face services at this site. Goodwill staff are available for consultation assistance via phone at (231) 722-7871.
Tax preparation service reduction
Due to site closures and reduced staff, Goodwill’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will suspend some of its services beginning March 23 until further notice. Clients with appointments are being contacted individually. For more information call the VITA hotline at (231) 722-8482, ext. 8482 or email vitataxes@goodwillwm.org
GoodTemps temporary staffing services
GoodTemps continues to service its business customers and place workers. Job seekers can apply online at www.goodtempsmi.com
Industrial and Janitorial Services continue
Our industrial and janitorial B2B lines continue to service and honor their contracts with local businesses.
Achievers of the Year luncheon
Our tenth-annual community celebration event originally scheduled for May 6 has been postponed to a future date to be determined.
We are all in this together!
At a safe and appropriate time, we will resume our normal activities and work together to rebuild stronger, more resilient communities.
We will continue to share more information on our website at www.goodwillwm.org and social media channels. We ask for your understanding and patience.