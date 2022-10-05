Beacon editor Andy Roberts contributed to this story.
MUSKEGON — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a trip through Muskegon last Saturday to campaign for Jon Bumstead's state senate campaign for the 32nd district. Bumstead, current senator for the 34th district, is opposing state Rep. Terry Sabo for the seat.
Dixon campaigned at Fricano's in Muskegon, not just for Bumstead but for several other Republicans running for local and statewide office. Bumstead introduced those candidates.
Of course, Dixon's pitch for her own votes was a major part of the visit. Dixon pushed for door-to-door community support for her campaign and said of current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her opponent in the coming election, "When you're put up against good or evil, good always wins."
Dixon also discussed various issues she believes are important to state voters, including children's education - she said improved performance was necessary. Her campaign has supported a plan that would enable parents to use public education funds to send their children to private schools if desired, and she also supports a grade-school civics curriculum surrounding the U.S. Constitution and "the country's founding principles", according to her website.