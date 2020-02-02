State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, welcomed Cindy Larsen (left) and Amy VanLoon (right) to Lansing Wednesday as his guests for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2020 State of the State address. Larsen serves as president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and VanLoon serves as executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.