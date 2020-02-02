LANSING, Mich. — Last Tuesday Governor Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature, where she announced a series of bold administrative actions to get things done for the people of Michigan. In her speech, the governor announced plans to ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds, financed without an increase at the gas pump, so the state can start fixing the roads now.
The governor’s Rebuilding Michigan plan will add an additional $3.5 billion in road funding, which will add and expand 122 major new road projects and nearly double the amount available to fix roads over the next five years than if we wait. Moving projects ahead 4-6 years allows MDOT to save taxpayers money by avoiding the annual cost of inflation.
“Our roads are dangerous, and the longer we wait, the more expensive it will be to fix them,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action now to fix the damn roads and keep Michiganders safe. My Rebuild Michigan plan will ensure we start moving dirt this spring and save us money in the long run. But if we’re going to fix all the dangerous roads in Michigan, Republicans need to step up and get serious about finding a long-term road funding solution for our local roads and bridges. I’ll work with them when they’re ready, but in the meantime, I’m going to get to work fixing our state roads on my own.”
The roads getting fixed under the governor’s plan will be high volume freeway and non-freeway roads with the greatest economic impact and more average passenger vehicles per day.
“Fixing our roads is a smart investment that makes good financial sense for Michigan,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Improving our infrastructure benefits all who live, work and play in Michigan.”
“Our hardworking MDOT employees are ready to get to work rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure this spring,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba. “Governor Whitmer’s bonding plan will save us crucial time and save taxpayers money. I’m excited for the department to get started, and proud to partner with Governor Whitmer as she takes bold action for Michigan drivers.”
Education and Skills: Also in her state of the state address, Governor Whitmer announced actions to improve our public education system and get everyone on a path to a good job. She announced a partnership with Michigan foundations to help parents and students navigate the third grade reading law signed by Governor Snyder, and highlighted her work to move Michigan toward a weighted funding formula based on equity and inclusion. She also called on the legislature to pass a bipartisan proposal to fund the Michigan Reconnect program, which will provide free skills training and degree programs for adults and help us reach our goal of 60 percent postsecondary attainment by 2030.
Jobs and the Economy: The governor also announced that in 2019, Michigan created nearly 11,000 new auto jobs, the most the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has ever announced in a single year. Additionally, she highlighted the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in partnership with the Canadian government, which will create thousands of good-paying Michigan jobs and spur economic growth in our state for years to come. She also spoke about her Fall 2019 announcement to expand the right to overtime pay to 200,000 Michigan workers, and announced plans to crack down on companies that commit payroll fraud by misclassifying their employees to shortchange them on payday.
Health Care: Governor Whitmer also called on the Republican Legislature to do the right thing and work with Democrats to enshrine protections for people with pre-existing conditions into law. She also announced plans to create a task force focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs and ensure every woman who chooses to have a child has the resources she needs for a healthy pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care.
Milliken Visitor Center: In her speech, Governor Whitmer announced that this year, in Governor Milliken’s memory, we will break ground on the Milliken Visitor Center at arch rock on Mackinac Island.
Local representatives gave their reactions to the governor’s speech.
“I am encouraged by the governor’s commitment to work together to find common ground, said State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon. “Last year, we saw first hand how government works when that doesn’t happen. During an era of divided government, I am hopeful this event can help spur a renewed dedication to bipartisanship amongst members of the Legislature. The people of Michigan deserve fair and respectful budget negotiations, and as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to working on shared goals with both the governor and my colleagues across the aisle.”
State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, issued the following statement on Wednesday in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2020 State of the State address.
“I appreciated hearing the governor’s vision for Michigan’s future during this evening’s address.
“As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I remain committed to working with my colleagues and the governor’s office to keep Michigan on the right track. We were able to work together to approve landmark reforms to Michigan’s dated auto no-fault law, and I can only hope that 2020 brings more agreements like this, more solutions and a better year for Michiganders.
“While we were able to approve reforms that are expected to save Michiganders a great deal of money, last year’s budget process was a spectacle that I hope we never again see here in our state. This year’s focus should be on getting our finances in order ahead of the deadline and putting available resources toward fixing things like roads and funding our schools.”
Bumstead added, “These are two things the governor has campaigned on the most and two things I agree should see a great deal of our focus in the new year. Just as I did last year, I will support responsible measures to fund our schools and start making major repairs to our infrastructure. I believe we need to continue looking at existing funding before turning to taxpayers. Like many of my colleagues, I also have reservations about bonding as a solution to fix our roads. To me, that option just kicks the can further down the road, significantly increases our long-term debt and does nothing to address funding our local roads and infrastructure needs.
“As the speech continued, I found myself sharing many of the governor’s concerns about things like clean water and our environment. Michigan leads the nation in efforts to ensure folks have safe drinking water, and as chairman of the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy budget, I am committed to continuing these efforts as a priority. We must also continue to monitor the unfortunate situation currently facing the Great Lakes. Lawmakers must work to seek out efforts to mitigate the ongoing high water and erosion issues that impact our public infrastructure.”
State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, commented, “I’m encouraged by many of the governor’s statements in her address, specifically her commitment to tackling serious issues facing our state, such as education and workforce development as well as our ongoing infrastructure issues.
“While many of us on both sides of the aisle agree with the end goals, the debate centers around how to pay for these priorities. I am a firm believer in paying for our state’s obligations up front, rather than burying our state in a massive debt that our children and grandchildren will have the misfortune of repaying. To me, this is as much of a moral issue as a fiscal issue.