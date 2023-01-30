Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference at Muskegon Community College (MCC) last Thursday to share highlights from the previous night’s State of the State address and to celebrate the success of the Michigan Reconnect tuition assistance program.
During the press conference, MCC students Jacob Watz (Electrical), Bevan Cottone (Electrical), Sarah Johnson (CAD) and Katie Carpenter (Nursing) spoke about their positive experiences at the college and how Reconnect has allowed them to pursue their dreams.
One of the students reflected, “Though it was very nerve-wracking, it was a really cool experience to be a part of the event.”
Reconnect covers remaining tuition and mandatory fees at in-county rates for occupational certificates and associate's degrees once other financial aid options have been utilized. The program is available to state residents of age 25 or older who have lived in Michigan at least a year, have graduated high school and are pursuing an associate's degree.
Ryan Bennett, MCC Alumnus and President of the West Michigan Area Labor Council, and small business owner Angelita Valdez also spoke at the press conference.
“This is a special community. I love Muskegon. I love every time I get an opportunity to come over here. I grew up in Grand Rapids, so I feel like a west-sider. Your success here at the college is so important to our collective success,” Whitmer remarked.
“It was a distinct honor to host Governor Whitmer and I am proud of our students who shared how Reconnect is changing their lives," said MCC President John Selmon.
582 Reconnect students are currently enrolled at Muskegon Community College for the Winter Semester.
To learn more about Michigan Reconnect, visit: https://www.muskegoncc.edu/enrollment-services/michigan-reconnect/