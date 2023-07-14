Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday to establish the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, known as MiLEAP. The department will focus on the development of Michigan youth from preschool age through postsecondary education.
“Every Michigander deserves a path to ‘make it in Michigan’ with strong, lifelong learning support,” Whitmer said. “For too long, we have thought of education as K-12, but we know that’s not good enough. I’m establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job. MiLEAP will help our learning ecosystem take the jump to the next level as we grow our economy and build a brighter future for Michigan.”
MiLEAP plans to establish clear metrics for success and collaborate with cross-sector leaders at all levels, developing an action plan for Michigan youth. The new department will partner with the state department of education and the state board of education.
What does MiLEAP mean for your children? When kids are age two, MiLEAP’s goal will be to help families gain access to quality, affordable child care through coordination of resources. Recent bipartisan investments have, the state said, made it possible for all Michigan preschoolers to enroll in free pre-K starting at age four.
As Michigan kids grow, MiLEAP’s plan is to ensure public school students have all the community support needed to achieve their potential. The department will help kids gain access to before- and after-school programming that’s both affordable and connected with their interests, helping students learn about career paths before they enter high school.
After graduation, MiLEAP will aim to create low or no-cost paths for students to get an education in an in-demand field. The department will provide support so that postsecondary students can graduate on time and have career options in the state.
The department will be led by a governor-appointed director, who will be part of the state cabinet, and consist of an Office of Early Childhood Education, an Office of Higher Education and an Office of Education Partnerships. Each office will collaborate with other state departments and entities in pursuit of Michigan’s goals.