GLEN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be the
featured speaker at the Cherry Public House in Glen Arbor on Thursday, August 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
She will be discussing the challenges and opportunities surrounding our Great Lakes and inland waterways. This Michigan League of Conservation Voters event will be hosted by Cherry Republic.
“Those familiar with Cherry Republic know how much my wife Steph and I care about Michigan’s pristine lands, lakes and rivers,” said Bob Sutherland, president of Cherry Republic. “In the last few years, I have found that we are working as hard as ever to protect our lands and waters from so many threats. This event will help other like-minded citizens hear firsthand from Gov. Whitmer about how we can all help protect our precious natural resources.”
Cherry Republic will host the event, which includes a luncheon, at its Cherry Public House at 6026 S. Lake Street in Glen Arbor.
The Michigan League of Conservation Voters is the leading nonpartisan organization working to protect our air, land and water. The Michigan LCV team elects, educates and holds accountable public officials, and mobilizes Michiganders to safeguard our communities, the health of our children and families, and our majestic Great Lakes. michiganlcv.org
Cherry Republic donates one percent of its annual sales to nonprofits that positively impact the environment and communities throughout Michigan. Founded in 1989, the company employs approximately 80 year-round workers and has retail stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Holland, Frankenmuth and Charlevoix. CherryRepublic.com.