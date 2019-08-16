Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.