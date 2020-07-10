Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-147 requiring Michiganders to use masks or facial coverings in crowded outdoor spaces as well as reiterating the need for facial coverings in all indoor public spaces.
Under this new executive order, businesses that are open to the public are now required to post signage at all entrances informing individuals that they must wear a mask to enter and refuse entry or service to individuals who do not comply.
Those who are exempt from wearing a mask include:
• Children under five years old
• Those who cannot medically tolerate one
• Those eating or drinking while seated at a food establishment
• Those engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship
The new executive order comes in response to the rising COVID-19 cases across Michigan, as well as across the United States. This executive order takes effect at 12:01am on Monday, July 13th and failure to comply could result in a misdemeanor fine of $500.
“Michiganders must continue to protect themselves and the people around them as much as they can by wearing a mask in enclosed public places and crowded outdoor spaces,” says Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for District Health Department #10. “Doing so will ultimately save lives by significantly lowering the chances of spreading COVID-19.”
For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus