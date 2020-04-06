LANSING - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. this morning.
It will be livestreamed at:
Facebook.com/MichiganStatePolice
As of Sunday afternoon, the state has reported a total of 15,718 positive tests for coronavirus and 617 deaths. In the past 24 hours there have been 1,493 new cases and 77 deaths. Eighty percent of the positive tests have come from a three-county area and the City of Detroit in southeast Michigan (Wayne, Oakland, Macomb).
In Muskegon County, there have been 34 positive tests reported and four deaths.