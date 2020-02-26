MUSKEGON – The USS Silversides Submarine Museum will be hosting a Great Decisions live streamed lecture on climate change Tuesday, March 3, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Come learn about "Green Peacebuilding": Justice in the face of Climate Change presented by Marisa O. Ensor, Justice and Peace Studies Program & Institute for the Study of International Migration, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. What can young activists teach us about peace and climate change?
Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. During the series of lectures the program provides background information and policy options for the eight most critical issues facing America each year and serves as the starting place for dialogue and discussion within the community.
The eight topics are selected by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) each year. The World Affairs Council of Western Michigan develops a discussion series featuring those topics.
The lectures are presented live at Aquinas College and Calvin University. Thanks to a grant by Arconic, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum provides a remote, live-streamed viewing of these discussions. These lectures will be live-streamed in the musuem's theater. There is no charge to attend this presentation.
The USS Silversides Submarine Museum is located at 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon.