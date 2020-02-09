WHITEHALL – Audience members who attended a community conversation Wednesday, January 29 ,learned all about our water.
A special presentation titled “What’s Up With Our Water?” took place at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr.
The presentation was part of the Community Conversations series put on by the Friends of Muskegon County, District 8. Speakers included Ashley Elgin, Erick Elgin, and Kathy Evans.
A variety of topics as it pertains to water, The Great Lakes, and the environment were discussed. With a period at the end of the evening for attendees to ask the speakers questions.
The first to speak was Ashley Elgin. Ashley Elgin is a benthic ecologist for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL).
She holds a Ph.D. from University of Notre Dame in Aquatic Ecology.
“So NOAA’s mission is we want to understand and predict changes in weather, climate, oceans and the coast. We are in the Department of Commerce because we do research that protects transportation, human lives and commerce,” said Ashley Elgin.
“The other part of our mission is to share knowledge and information with others. [...] We conserve and manage coastal marine resources, that is largely the focus of the GLERAL lab.”
Ashley Elgin spoke at length about invasive species, algal blooms, and the Great Lakes high water levels. She said there wasn’t enough time to discuss every invasive species, instead she focused on two of the more prominent ones in the Great Lakes, zebra mussels and quagga mussels.
Ashley Elgin said most people know of zebra mussels, but quagga mussels are a much bigger problem in Michigan.
“If I can teach you one thing today, it is that zebras came first. Zebras were known first, but quaggas are a much bigger problem in the Great Lakes,” said Ashley Elgin.
Blue-green algae in the lakes, also known as algal blooms, can produce toxins and be harmful to people and animals. Elgin said these algal blooms are typically caused by warm weather, and a plentiful amount of nutrients present in the water.
Many of these nutrients she said come from septic systems and run off from farms.
She said not all algal blooms are toxic, and some are just annoying. However, Ashley Elgin advised the audience to contact the Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) if one is spotted.
Speaking on the water levels of the Great Lakes, Elgin said based on the projections by the United States Army Corps of Engineers water levels are expected to stay high. Lake Michigan levels are expected to reach record highs later on this year.
Next to speak was Ashley Elgin’s husband Erick Elgin. Erick Elgin is a water resource educator and limnologist for the Michigan State University Extension. He has a masters of science in a aquatic ecology from the University of Calgary.
He spoke on the topics of inland lake shorelines, PFAS, and the climate
“We love our lakes in Michigan. We enjoy recreating in them, we enjoy making and creating memories; and it gives us a sense of place,” said Erick Elgin.
“It’s not just the Great Lakes, those definitely influence our lives, but our inland water as well. Unfortunately, we love them a little too hard.”
Erick Elgin then showed a picture of a landscaped shoreline in which homes were built nearby. He said removing the natural vegetation and replacing them with long grasses can cause erosion to take place.
To stop the erosion the seawalls are then hardened he said with rock riprap and other engineering methods. Erick Elgin said doing this can have a dramatic impact on the ecosystem of the lake.
Talking a bit about septic systems and how they affect lakes, Erick Elgin said even new systems can create problems, like releasing nitrogen and oxygen into the water.
He said people do not have to abandon septic systems, but there are other ways of doing things now.
Speaking on the topic of PFAS, he said that there are thousands of the substances. They were first developed in the 1940s, and they accumulate in the body.
Working specifically in Newaygo County, Erick Elgin showed a graph with the amount of walleye occupying the county lakes in 2018. He then compared the graph to the amount of walleye predicted to exist in the county by 2050.
“In 2050 prediction there will be no naturally reproducing walleye lakes in Newaygo County,” said Erick Elgin.
Erick Elgin did say local communities and individuals can do a lot.
“There are people currently in Minnesota and Wisconsin working to increase the resiliency of lakes that have cold water fish like Cisco (a lake in Wisconsin), helping the watershed around the lakes. Helping the watershed helps buffer the impact of climate change,” said Erick Elgin.
The final speaker was Kathy Evans. Evans is the environmental program manager for the West Michigan Shoreline and Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC).
Evans went on to explain what her organization does.
“We are a regional planning organization, we are state and federally designated under a few different statues. We do transportation planning, economic development planning, environmental planning, community development services, GIS mapping services,” said Evans.
“Our mission is to promote and foster regional development in West Michigan through cooperation among local governments and other regional partners.”
Evans said her organization is looking for ways to raise money for watershed work that wouldn’t require grant funding. She said one solution might be adding an optional item to people’s income tax form.
Residents would have the option to check on their tax form if they would like to give money to be used for watershed projects.
“This is going to require state legislation, so we are not there yet. So really this whole program would have to be a statewide program,” said Evans.
She said WMSRDC has done a lot to restore the shoreline of Muskegon Lake.
“One of the studies of the restoration we did along the shoreline of Muskegon Lake showed a minimum of $12 million increase in property values. That was just neighborhoods near the lake and not on the lake. There was over a million dollars on new recreation spending annually in the City of Muskegon, and more than 65,000 new visitors annually,” said Evans.
Afterwards the speakers made themselves available for questions from the audience.