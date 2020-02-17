The cold temperatures which build the ice on bodies of water in the White Lake area are here and so is the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club's Rotary Wheel Plunge.
In it's second year the raffle features a $500 cash prize for the person who guesses the correct date that the Rotary Wheel will sink in the melting ice on White Lake.
Proceeds raised by the Rotary Wheel Plunge will fund the club projects which include educational scholarships for high school seniors, leadership conference opportunities for students, support of the arts, and international projects such as clean water and the elimination of Polio through vaccinations.
The local Rotary Club has placed a wooden “Rotary Wheel” logo near the shore of White Lake by the Eagles Club, 1204 Lake St., Whitehall.
The winning date will be when the Rotary Wheel sinks in the lake up to it bottom spoke
To enter the raffle, a contestant buys a $10 raffle ticket (or more) which allows the holder to make three guesses on which date the wheel will fall into White Lake. Raffle tickets will be sold by Rotarians or at the Eagles Club. Entries in the raffle must be postmarked no later than March 20. Participants must be age 18 or older.
The winner will be selected on Tuesday, April 21, 12:30 p.m. when one entry will be pulled from all entries with the correct date. The winner will be notified by April 22.