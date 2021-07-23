The Hackley & Hume Historic Site of the Lakeshore Museum Center is excited to introduce a new program to its events calendar, the History of the Movies.
During the Victorian Era, movies were one of the most creative inventions, and History of the Movies will focus on some of the earliest movies ever made, the technology behind early filmmaking, and the history of movies in Muskegon.
The first of the History of the Movies programs took place at the City Barn of the Historic Sites located between the Hackley and Hume Houses at 484 W Webster Avenue on Friday, July 23. The first session will take place from 6-7 p.m. and the second will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring a program of this caliber to the Historic Sites,” says Erin Schmitz, Historic Sites Director. “So many people love the movies, and Aaron Mace, our Program Manager, has created a fascinating presentation that displays the first motion pictures and explains how Muskegon participated in that history with its rich theater presence.”
Space for each session of History of the Movies has limited seating, so get tickets today!
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members, and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/history-of-movies-tickets-136974240641.