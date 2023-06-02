The Hackley and Hume Houses are offering a special look inside their Victorian-era homes. In a special All Access Tour, the Hackley and Hume Historic Sites of the Lakeshore Museum Center open its doors—and attics—to the public.
The tour will be available June 9 and September 8, 2023, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
In this All Access Tour, visitors will get to experience the basements, porches, attics, and countless other spaces the general tour does not include. This immersive experience in the historic sites allows visitors to listen to unique Hackley and Hume stories, hear all about new research discoveries, and find out about new projects to restore the homes.
Upon arrival, check-in is located at the City Barn (carriage house). The City Barn is conveniently located between the Hackley and Hume Houses. Parking is available on Webster Ave. and 6th Street free of charge. These spectacular tours will be available once a month June through September.
The Hackley and Hume Houses, built in the late 1880s, give modern spectators a look into the art, decor, and lifestyle of the Hackley and Hume families. Both successful lumber barons and well-known citizens of their time, the historic site gives Muskegon residents a look into a local wealthy family after the lumbering era.
The houses were designed by architect David S. Hopkins for Charles H. Hackley and Thomas Hume and their respective families. Since then, the house has been restored to its original 1890s appearance.
The All Access Tour is an exclusive experience and space is limited, so purchase your tickets for this incredible experience now. Admission price is $20 for non-members and $15 for members of the Lakeshore Museum Center. Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/e/all-access-tickets-514346663717.